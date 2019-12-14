Home Business

RBI to provide liquidity facility to make NEFT system 24x7

The facility is used to electronically transfer funds from one account to another of banks which are members of this system.

Published: 14th December 2019 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

Reserve Bank of India (File Photo | PTI)

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to provide an additional collateralised intra-day liquidity facility for smooth operation of payment system National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) on a round-the-clock basis from December 16, the central bank said.

The move will aid the payment system become operational on a 24x7 basis. The facility is used to electronically transfer funds from one account to another of banks which are members of this system.

"... In order to facilitate smooth settlement of NEFT transactions in the accounts of the member banks maintained with the Reserve Bank in a 24x7 environment, it has been decided to provide an additional collateralised intra-day liquidity facility, to be called Liquidity Support (LS)," RBI said in a notification.

"The LS facility will be available for facilitating NEFT settlements on 24x7 basis. The LS facility will operate as per the same terms and conditions as the Intra-Day Liquidity (IDL) facility," the notification said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NEFT RBI Reserve Bank of India
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp