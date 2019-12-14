RBI to provide liquidity facility to make NEFT system 24x7

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to provide an additional collateralised intra-day liquidity facility for smooth operation of payment system National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) on a round-the-clock basis from December 16, the central bank said.
The move will aid the payment system become operational on a 24x7 basis. The facility is used to electronically transfer funds from one account to another of banks which are members of this system.
"... In order to facilitate smooth settlement of NEFT transactions in the accounts of the member banks maintained with the Reserve Bank in a 24x7 environment, it has been decided to provide an additional collateralised intra-day liquidity facility, to be called Liquidity Support (LS)," RBI said in a notification.
"The LS facility will be available for facilitating NEFT settlements on 24x7 basis. The LS facility will operate as per the same terms and conditions as the Intra-Day Liquidity (IDL) facility," the notification said.
MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to provide an additional collateralised intra-day liquidity facility for smooth operation of payment system National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) on a round-the-clock basis from December 16, the central bank said.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Hetmyer, Hope tons help West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
Madhya Pradesh honey trap case: Chargesheet likely to be submitted in Indore court on December 16
How much burden can we take, asks Tripura royal scion Pradyot Deb Barman after challenging Citizenship Act
Deal with China 'remarkable' but it won't solve all problems: US trade negotiator
Anti-CAA stir: After Jamia, police and protestors clash outside AMU, university closed till January 5
Man held on charge of raping, setting ablaze 18-year-old woman in UP's Fatehpur