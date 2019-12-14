Home Business

Samsung denies selling 1 million Galaxy Fold handsets

The Galaxy Fold, which has a 7.3-inch screen that users can fold horizontally like a book, officially went on sale in September with a price tag of around $2,000.

Published: 14th December 2019 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 01:16 PM

Galaxy Fold smartphones. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics Co. has denied media reports that the company has sold one million Galaxy Fold smartphones globally since the device's launch in September.

Samsung Electronics President Sohn Young-kwon said at a conference organised by US tech media TechCrunch that the South Korean tech giant has sold 1 million Galaxy Folds so far, double the industry's earlier estimate.

But a Samsung spokesperson said Sohn may have confused the figure with the company's initial sales target for the year, emphasising that sales of the tech firm's first foldable handset have not reached 1 million units, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

Earlier, Samsung said it expected to sell 500,000 Galaxy Fold globally this year. Many analysts previously expected that Samsung would sell about 400,000 to 500,000 units of the foldable phone this year.

Industry insiders said Samsung's foldable phone sales will pick up next year, with a possible 6 million units sold in 2020.

It is rumoured that Samsung will unveil its new clamshell-style foldable smartphone in February 2020 alongside its Galaxy S11 series.

"Samsung is expected to sell 6 million units of its foldable phone in 2020 and 20 million units in 2021," Choi Bo-young, an analyst at Kyobo Securities, said.

"Prices of foldable phones are expected to go down gradually, and this would push up demand for foldable handsets."

