Home Business

Hindustan Unilever sees no improvement in demand so far in third quarter

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has seen no signs of improving demand during the ongoing quarter, according to analysts from financial services firm Motilal Oswal.

Published: 15th December 2019 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has seen no signs of improving demand during the ongoing quarter, according to analysts from financial services firm Motilal Oswal.

In a report released following a meeting with HUL executives, the brokerage wrote the demand scenario in the ongoing third quarter of the fiscal (Q3) is “similar” to the previous quarter. 

“The demand scenario is similar to last quarter with no major improvement or deterioration. Rural demand has seen a slight sequential slowdown,” it wrote. 

While HUL had seen a robust increase in its net profit for the second quarter, its volume growth had remained muted at 5 per cent, compared to 10 per cent a year ago.

The company’s chairman and managing director Sanjiv Mehta had told reporters following the Q2 results that rural market growth, ordinarily at par or 1.5 times larger than urban growth, had slowed to half that in urban markets.

Mehta had added that it expected demand, especially in the rural areas, to remain under pressure. 

According to Motilal Oswal, HUL officials said they do not believe there will be a “sharp turnaround for another two quarters”. 

The company has also been impacted by rising cost of raw materials in some segments. For instance, palm oil prices have been rising since October.

“However, HUL believes that it’s too early to decide on a price hike,” the report said. 

Meanwhile, analysts believe that despite the larger demand slowdown, the company is well placed financially.

“Premiumisation and excellent execution are what differentiate Hindustan Unilever from peers,” IIFL noted in its report last week. “The GSK Consumer merger is hugely value-accretive, given its synergies on the top-line and margin fronts,” it added. 

Motilal Oswal analysts agree, writing that four key trends indicate its earnings growth may remain elevated.

“These (are) rapidly improving adaptability to market requirements; recognition and strong execution in the Naturals segment; a continuous strong trend toward premiumisation; and extensive plans to employ technology”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp