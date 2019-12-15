Home Business

Morris Garages bullish on Indian automobile sector, to invest Rs 3,000 crore

Gupta said the company will launch an electric internet sport utility vehicle and will have a total of four models by July 2021, all in the SUV segment.

Published: 15th December 2019 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (Photo | Facebook, MG Motor India)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Morris Garages (MG), a British automobile brand now owned by SAIC of China, is bullish on the Indian market and plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore more in the country, a company official said.

MG Motor India has already spent Rs 2,000 crore in the country and commenced manufacturing operations at its plant at Halol in Gujarat, the official said.

"We are committed to India and have started our journey in July this year. We have a long-term plan for the country and will make a further investment of Rs 3,000 crore," MG Motor India chief commercial officer Gaurav Gupta told PTI.

The carmaker has so far sold nearly 13,000 units of its internet SUV, MG Hector, he said.

Gupta said the company will launch an electric internet sport utility vehicle and will have a total of four models by July 2021, all in the SUV segment.

With good response from the customers, the company had to increase production levels from November onward, he said, adding that the car manufacturer would focus on the SUV segment as it is fastest growing and in tandem with the global trend.

The company also focuses on expanding customer service centres and around 250 showroom-cum-workshops will be put in place by March 2020, he said.

"In MG, we strive to attain for a balanced workforce and diversity is core to the ethos of the company", Gupta added.

