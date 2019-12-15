Home Business

Smartphone maker Infinix to bring smart TVs to India in 2020

Infinix, which is part of China's Transsion Group, focusses on the sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone market in India.

Published: 15th December 2019 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Television; TV

For representational purpose. (Photo | Martin Louis)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Smartphone maker Infinix will soon join peers such as Xiaomi, Motorola and OnePlus by bringing its smart televisions (TVs) to the Indian market in the first half of 2020.

"We are looking at getting into new segments like smart TVs and expanding smart accessories. While it's still early to talk about product specifications, we expect to bring in smart TVs in the first half of 2020," Infinix India Chief Executive Officer Anish Kapoor told PTI.

He added that India will be among the first markets, where smart TVs will be introduced. "It's important to get the hardware as well as the software right. Work is on in that direction," he noted.

Infinix, which is part of China's Transsion Group, focusses on the sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone market in India.

Kapoor said while a number of brands have brought in their smart TVs in the Indian market, there is still scope for a lot of growth.

A number of smartphone players such as Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, Micromax and Motorola also have smart TVs in their product portfolio.

Premium smartphone maker OnePlus also joined the bandwagon with two premium smart TV models that are currently available in India only.

Recently, Flipkart had launched the Nokia Smart TV in India as well. The Indian television market is estimated to be about 12.5 million units annually, in which Samsung, Sony and LG control an estimated three-fourth market share.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Infinix Smart TV Television
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp