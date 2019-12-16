Home Business

Rupee rises 8 paise to 70.75 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said that the weakening of the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas also supported the rupee.

Published: 16th December 2019 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 100 notes, Rupees, Cash, money, Economy

For representational purposes (File Photo| IANS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee appreciated by 8 paise to 70.75 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday as easing crude oil prices and positive developments on the US-China trade talk front strengthened investor sentiments.

Forex traders said the weakening of the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas also supported the rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 70.80, then gained further ground and touched a high of 70.75, registering a rise of 8 paise over its previous close. On Friday, the rupee had settled for the day at 70.83 against the US dollar.

The domestic unit, however, could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 70.80 against the dollar at 0940 hrs. US President Donald Trump on Friday said that the US and China have reached a historic agreement on a phase one trade deal.

The phase one of the trade deal requires structural reforms and other changes to China's economic and trade regime in the areas of intellectual property, technology transfer, agriculture, financial services, and currency and foreign exchange.

It also includes a commitment by China that it will make substantial additional purchases of US goods and services in the coming years. Forex traders said higher opening in domestic equities and foreign fund inflows also supported the local unit, while weak macroeconomic numbers weighed on the domestic unit and restricted the upmove.

Rising food prices pushed the retail inflation in November to over three-year high of 5.54 per cent, while the industrial sector output shrank for the third month in a row by 3.8 per cent in October. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday promised more stimulus measures for sectors of the economy in distress as she counted on steps taken till now to boost growth by driving up consumption.

Domestic bourses opened on a positive note on Monday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 31.38 points higher at 40,041.09 and Nifty up 5.80 points at 12,092.50. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 115.70 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.35 per cent to trade at USD 64.99 per barrel. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.11 per cent to 97.06. The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.77 per cent in morning trade.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
INR vs USD Indian Rupee US Dolllar Currency conversion Rupee value
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp