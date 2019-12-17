Home Business

British luxury carmaker Aston Martin is looking for new investors

The company has a market capitalisation of over $1.6 billion currently but has seen its shares slump over the recent past as its sales have missed expectations.

Published: 17th December 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

The iconic carmaker’s sales have been on a steady dive in recent times.

By Express News Service

Troubled British luxury carmaker Aston Martin has confirmed that it is in early-stage talks with potential investors in order to build a “long term relationship”, which may involve an equity investment. According to a statement from the 106-year old firm, it is currently reviewing its funding requirements and various options.

Several reports had begun appearing in media outlets over the past few weeks that the automaker has held meetings with potential investors who include Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll and others from the Middle East, India and China.

Other reports had also said that Stroll, who owns the Formula One team Racing Point, is preparing to buy a major stake in Aston Martin. The company has a market capitalisation of over $1.6 billion currently but has seen its shares slump over the recent past as its sales have missed expectations.

“The company confirms that is reviewing its funding requirements and various funding options,” the automaker’s statement read, going on to say that it is “engaged in early-stage discussions with potential strategic investors in relation to building longer term relationships which may or may not involve an equity investment”.

“A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate,” it concluded.
If the carmaker is picked up by Stroll, the development may well lead to Aston’s existing interests in Formula 1 change. Aston Martin is currently the title sponsor of the Red Bull Racing F1 team, but if Stroll does make a significant investment, this may well change with Racing Point becoming fully sponsored by Aston Martin.

Experts say that Aston Martin may gain with a stake sale since it could well help boost flagging sales, which pushed it into a third-quarter loss this year. Its hopes currently rest on making a success of its first SUV, which is slated to begin production next year.

Aston Martin’s search for an investor is part of a long series of deals consolidating the global automobile sector, as new technology brings with it substantial capital expenditure requirements.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aston Martin
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp