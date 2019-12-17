Home Business

Centre clears Rs 35,000 crore GST dues to states, Union Territories

The finance minister had earlier informed Parliament the total cess collected in 2017-18 was Rs 62,596 crore, of which Rs 41,146 crore had already been released to states.

Published: 17th December 2019 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

GST Council

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE Centre said on Monday that it has released Rs 35,298 crore as partial payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation to states and union territories. Coming two days ahead of the GST Council meeting on Wednesday, the payout could cool Oppositionruled states’ ire over the inordinate delay in payments.

Payments are supposed to be made every two months, but the Centre has not been able to do so. States say Rs 40,000 crore is due for the month of August and September alone. Payment for October and November is now pending and would work out to a similar sum.

The Centre has not said how much it owes states after the latest payment. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently said the delay was due to a “slip in collections”. The remarks come at a time when states like Maharashtra and Kerala have been demanding the compensation sooner.

The compensation amount was fixed at any shortfall overstate revenues in the year 2016-17 plus 14 per cent. The corpus for paying compensation was collected by levying a cess on top of GST rates on luxury products such as cigarettes, aerated water and automobiles.

The finance minister had earlier informed Parliament the total cess collected in 2017-18 was Rs 62,596 crore, of which Rs 41,146 crore had already been released to states.

The remaining Rs 15,000 crore was accumulated in the Cess Fund. In the next year, Rs 95,081 crore was collected and Rs 69,275 crore released. Earlier in the day, Sitharaman assured states that the Centre will not “renege” on the promise of GST compensations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp