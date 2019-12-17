Rajasthan government sets up Rs 1,000 crore Farmers Welfare Fund

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has constituted Rs 1,000 crore Farmers Welfare Fund to provide them a reasonable price for agricultural produce and boost their income.

On completion of one year of the present state government, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched the fund at 'Kisan Sammelan' held here on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Agro Processing, Agribusiness and Agri Export Promotion Policy-2019 was also released on this occasion.

The objective of this policy is to encourage agro-processing and agricultural exports as well as increase farmers' income in the state. Chief Minister Gehlot had announced this welfare fund in the budget presented in July.