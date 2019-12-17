Home Business

Rupee settles flat at 70.98 against US dollar

The domestic unit finally settled at 70.98, lower by 2 paise over the previous closing price. On Monday the rupee had settled at 71.00 against the American currency.

Published: 17th December 2019 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

Rupee settles flat at 70.98 against US dollar Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) The rupee pared early morning gains to settle 2 paise down at 70.98 against the US currency on Tuesday amid lack of any major triggers on the domestic front.

Forex traders said while sustained foreign fund inflows and heavy buying in domestic equities supported the rupee, rising crude oil prices and gains in the dollar in global markets restricted the upmove.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee had opened at 70.96 against the US dollar. During the day, the domestic unit saw a high of 70.87 and a low of 71.02.

The domestic unit finally settled at 70.98, lower by 2 paise over the previous closing price. On Monday the rupee had settled at 71.00 against the American currency.

"We expect that in the next couple of sessions volatility for rupee could remain low as no major economic data is expected to release.

The USDINR(Spot) to quote in the range of 70.70 and 71.20," said Gaurang Somaiyaa, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Private Ltd.

Forex traders said heavy buying in domestic equities and foreign fund flows supported the local unit.

On the domestic market front, the 30-share BSE barometer settled 413.45 points, or 1.01 per cent, higher at its all-time high of 41,352.17.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rallied 111.05 points, or 0.92 per cent, to its record closing high of 12,165.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, as they purchased shares worth Rs 728.13 crore on Monday, exchange data showed.

"Rupee extended gains till afternoon trade on Tuesday on likely FPI inflows in to local stocks following improved sentiments after US-China reached a preliminary trade deal and positive measure by Government," LKP Securities Senior Research Analyst ( Commodity & Currency) Jateen Trivedi said.

Market participants, however said that rising crude prices weighed on the local currency.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.26 per cent to USD 65.51 per barrel. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.10 per cent to 97.11.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.76 per cent on Tuesday. The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 70.9410 and for rupee/euro at 79.0084.

The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 94.9645 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 64.85.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rupee
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp