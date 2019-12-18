Home Business

Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 38th GST council meeting today

A review of the tax rates and slabs under GST is expected to be announced in the meeting scheduled for this afternoon. The last GST Council meeting was held on September 20 in Goa.

Nirmala Sitharaman

Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 38th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council Meeting here on Wednesday.

A review of the tax rates and slabs under GST is expected to be announced in the meeting scheduled for this afternoon. The last GST Council meeting was held on September 20 in Goa.

Important decisions including many new GST exemptions and making Aadhar mandtory for registration of taxpayers under GST among others were taken in the 37th meeting held in September.

The Council had also recommended relaxation in the filing of annual returns for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) for Financial Year 2017-18 and Financial Year 2018-19.

Apart from Sitharaman, the last meeting was attended by Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Anurag Thakur, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, besides Minister for Transport and Panchayat Mauvin Godinho who is nominated a member of Goa for GST Council.

