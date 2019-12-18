Home Business

Retail loans to double in next five years: Report

Credit card loans are projected to grow the maximum at 23 per cent, though growing from a smaller base, followed by personal loans at 22 per cent.

Published: 18th December 2019 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Indian  consumers and their willingness to borrow to spend would lead to doubling of retail loans in the next five years, says a study by ICICI Bank and rating agency CRISIL.

Looking back at the loan book that grew from Rs 22 lakh crore in FY14 to `48 lakh crore in FY19, the study says, FY19 to FY24 would see doubling of loans to Rs 96 lakh crore.

This rapid increase would come on the back of not just the willingness of consumers to borrow, but also on the data availability on borrowers, credit record and also the ability of the lenders to leverage technology and data analytics.

While customers are opting for more and more unsecured loans that cost very little in terms of upfront payments unlike, say housing loans, lenders have comfort level in extending them due to the credit and many signals of credit-worthiness they are able to monitor.

Credit card loans are projected to grow the maximum at 23 per cent, though growing from a smaller base, followed by personal loans at 22 per cent. Average loan growth of 14-15 per cent is expected, though the signals as far as credit growth right now are not very promising, given the e c o n o m i c slowdown.

“India’s GDP per capita in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) is now $7,762. Our analysis predicts that this junction will prove to be an inflection point for the country, as it was with another large economies a few years ago,” said Anup Bagchi, executive director, ICICI Bank.

Noteworthy is also the way digital lending is expected to grow — from Rs 2.7 lakh crore in FY19 to Rs 15 lakh crore by FY24.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Retail loans
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp