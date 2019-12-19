Home Business

Airtel shuts down 3G network in Karnataka

Airtel mobile broadband services in Karnataka will now be available to customers on its high speed 4G network along with HD quality VOLTE calling, it said in a statement.

Published: 19th December 2019 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel. (File photo | Reuters)

Telecom major Bharti Airtel. (File Photo)

By PTI

BENGALURU: In line with its plans to phase out 3G technology across India, Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Thursday announced that it has shut down its 3G network in Karnataka.

Airtel mobile broadband services in Karnataka will now be available to customers on its high speed 4G network along with HD quality VOLTE calling, it said in a statement.

The telecom operator added that it will continue to provide 2G services in Karnataka to serve the connectivity needs of customers on feature phones.

