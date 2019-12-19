‘Allow sale of BS-IV vehicles beyond Mar 31’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Fearing that automobile dealers might be left with unsold inventory of BS-IV compliant vehicles when India would adopt the newer BS-VI norms, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations has appealed to the Supreme Court to allow them to sell and register beyond the April 1, 2020, deadline inventory purchased before March 1, 2020, but remains unsold by March 31.

In October 2018, the SC had said that no BS-IV vehicle shall be sold from April 1, 2020. While a year ago automakers were certain about complying with it, prolonged slowdown in the sector has led to double-digit decline in sales and alarming levels of inventory build-up.