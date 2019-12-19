Home Business

Rupee slips five paise to 71.02 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said rupee is trading in a narrow range amid lack of cues on the domestic front.

Published: 19th December 2019 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 100 notes, Rupees, Cash, money, Economy

For representational purposes (File Photo| IANS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee opened on a weak note and fell 5 paise to 71.02 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday tracking cautious opening in domestic equities. Forex traders said rupee is trading in a narrow range amid lack of cues on the domestic front.

Sustained foreign fund inflows and weakening of the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas supported the rupee, while muted opening in domestic equities weighed on the local unit.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened weak at 71.01 then fell to 71.02 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 5 paise over its previous closing. The Indian rupee on Wednesday had closed at 70.97 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, on the global front, Donald Trump has become the third President in US history to be impeached as the House of Representatives formally charged him with abuse of power and obstructing the Congress.

The House on Wednesday night impeached President Trump on two counts - abuse of power and obstructing the Congress. Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.02 per cent to USD 66.16 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,836.81 crore on Wednesday, as per provisional data. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.07 per cent to 97.33.

Domestic bourses opened on a cautious note on Thursday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 53.46 points down at 41,505.11 and Nifty down by 16.15 points at 12,205.50. The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.74 per cent in morning trade.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Rupee US Dollar INR vs USD Currency Conversion rate Rupee value
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp