Home Business

Tata Group firms’ shares fall, traders remain positive

Market participants view the order as an unfortunate one that goes against the wishes of the shareholders of Tata Group companies in general.

Published: 19th December 2019 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Tata Group stocks reacted negatively soon after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) ruled in favour of Cyrus Mistry on Wednesday, restoring him as the executive chairperson of Tata Sons and ruled N Chandrasekaran’s appointment to the top post as illegal.

The shares of Tata Group’s companies — Tata Motors, Tata Communications Tata Global, Tata Chemicals — fell 3-5 per cent during intraday trade on Wednesday.  Tata Motors, Tata Coffee and Tata Global Beverage, and Indian Hotels were down 3-4 per cent, while Tata Power, Tata Chemicals and Tata Investment Corporation fell around 2 per cent. Tata Steel shares were also impacted in the intraday trade, closing lower than the day’s high.

Stocks may open lower on Thursday but should recover, say market participants. The four weeks time NCLAT has given, and the appeal by Tata Sons against the order, are seen as positive for the stocks. “Investors should not be in a hurry,” said V K Sharma, head (private client group), HDFC Securities, as he doesn’t see a major impact from the NCLAT order.

Market participants view the order as an unfortunate one that goes against the wishes of the shareholders of Tata Group companies in general.

Two or three major areas of confrontation between Mistry and Ratan Tata, as the appeal points out, have been with regards to cutting the losses at Tata Motors (shutting down the Nano project), some of the “expensive decisions” taken at the Indian Hotels, and losses at Tata Steel Europe.
TCS, the cash cow of the group, would also be in focus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp