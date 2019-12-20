Ducati opens new dealership in New Delhi

By Express News Service

Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati on Thursday inaugurated its new dealership and service facility in Delhi- NCR. The 3,200 sq feet showroom has been established by North Star Automotive in the western part of Delhi.

Ducati’s new dealership is equipped with 3S facilities — Sales, Service and Spares and will cater to the entire range of Ducati motorcycles comprising all twenty-eight models across seven different families.

Ducati fans can also select from the complete range of apparel and accessories of both Ducati and Scrambler brand. "I am confident that with this dealership, Ducati will be able to cater to the demands of the rider fraternity in a much more refined, and seamless manner." said Sergi Canovas, MD, Ducati India.

Its current motorcycle range starts with the Scrambler Icon at Rs 7,89,000 goes all the way to the Panigale V4 R at Rs 51,80,000 (ex-showroom).