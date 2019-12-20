Home Business

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot embark on USD 50 billion merger

Top company officials said that the merger will help the combined entity take on the challenge of operating in a market swiftly turning towards autonomous and electric vehicles.

Published: 20th December 2019 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Carlos Tavares of PSA and Mike Manley of FCA sign an agreement

Carlos Tavares of PSA and Mike Manley of FCA sign an agreement| Express

By Express News Service

Two  of the world’s largest automobile manufacturers — Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and Peugeot — have embarked on a USD 50 billion merger, which will result in a reshaping of the global automobile market.

Announcing the tie-up, which will create the world’s fourth largest automobile manufacturer, top company officials said that the merger will help the combined entity take on the challenge of operating in a market swiftly turning towards autonomous and electric vehicles.

"With its combined financial strength and skills, the merged entity will be particularly well placed to provide innovative, clean and sustainable mobility solutions, both in a rapidly urbanizing environment and in rural areas around the world," said a joint statement.

“Our merger is a huge opportunity to take a stronger position in the auto industry as we seek to master the transition to a world of clean, safe and sustainable mobility and to provide our customers with worldclass products, technology and services,” said Carlos Tavares, chairman of the managing board of group PSA.

His counterpart at FCA agreed. "This is a union of two companies with incredible brands and a skilled and dedicated workforce. Both have faced the toughest of times and have emerged as agile, smart, formidable competitors. Our people share a common trait — they see challenges as opportunities to be embraced and the path to making us better at what we do," said Mike Manley, CEO of FCA.

According to them, the gains in efficiency will be derived from larger volumes, and the benefits of uniting the two manufacturers’ strengths and core competencies.

It will also ensure that the combined business can offer all its "customers best-in-class products, technologies and services and respond with increased agility to the shift taking place in this highly demanding sector," they said. The latest data available shows that the combined company will have annual unit sales of 8.7 million vehicles, with revenues of nearly 170 billion euros, a recurring operating profit of over 11 billion euros and an operating profit margin of 6.6 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fiat Chrysler Peugeot FCA Peugeot merger Carlos Tavares Mike Manley
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp