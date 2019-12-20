Home Business

OYO appoints Ankit Gupta as Chief Operating Officer 

Frontier businesses comprise OYO's self-operated hotels (OYO Townhouse, Collection O, SilverKey), student housing and co-living and OYO Home businesses, the company said in a statement.

Published: 20th December 2019 05:37 PM

OYO Rooms

OYO (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: OYO Hotels & Homes on Friday said it has appointed Ankit Gupta as chief operating officer and senior vice president for its coliving, rental homes and self-operated hotel businesses in Indian and South Asia.

Gupta has been appointed as COO & SVP - Frontier Businesses, OYO India & South Asia.

Frontier businesses comprise OYO's self-operated hotels (OYO Townhouse, Collection O, SilverKey), student housing and co-living and OYO Home businesses, the company said in a statement.

Ankit Gupta, an alumnus of IIT Bombay, joined OYO India & South Asia from McKinsey & Co where, as a tenured Partner, he was the global leader of their real estate transformation practice.

OYO has a portfolio of more than 44,000 hotels with over 1.2 million rooms.

Through its vacation homes business, the company offers travellers and city dwellers access to over 1,25,000 homes around the world under OYO Home, Belvilla, Danland, Dancenter and Germany-based Traum-Ferienwohnungen brands.

It operates in over 800 cities in 80 countries.

