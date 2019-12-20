Yamaha Motor India rides into scooter market with 'Fascino125 FI' and 'RayZR125 FI'

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

Japanese two-wheeler company, Yamaha Motor India on Thursday forayed into the 125cc scooter segment by launching two new products Fascino125 FI and RayZR125 FI. The company will exit from the 110cc scooter segment and will focus completely on the 125cc scooter segment, according to its officials.

Talking about the economic slowdown, Motofumi Shitara, chairman, Yamaha Motor India, said, "The slowdown in the auto market is temporary. The industry will soon bounce back." According to him, Yamaha will expand its Blue Square retail outlet to 100 numbers in 2020.

Ravinder Singh, senior VP, strategy and planning, Yamaha Motor India, said the company will do away with the 110cc scooter from January 2020 and will focus on production of 125cc scooters. He said that in the last four years Yamaha has invested Rs 1,000 crore on its product development and technology up-gradation and at least Rs 14 crore of it has been spent on the BS-VI variants.

Singh added the company aims a better growth in next five years. "Presently, we occupy five per cent of the market share in the scooter segment but we aim to make it to 10 per cent by 2025," said Singh, adding Yamaha will also focus on revamping its sales network.

The new Fascino 125 is equipped with a powerful engine. It offers 30 per cent more power output while its mileage has also improved by over 16 per cent from the existing model. The scooter comes with two models drum and disc brakes.

The model is equipped with start and stop system that prevents engine idling when the engine is not in motion. It is priced between Rs 66,430 and Rs 69,930, depending on the model. However, the price of Ray ZR 125FI will announced later.

The Japanese two-wheeler company also unveiled a BS-VI emission norm compliant of the long awaited MT-15 model motorcycle. The price of the bike will be announced later. The BS-VI compliant model of R15 bike was also showcased.