BJP to consult stakeholders till January 14 for Budget; RSS to help

The BJP leaders are expecting suggestions for agriculture, micro, small and medium enterprises and other sectors during the consultations.

Published: 21st December 2019 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Union Budget round the corner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has initiated consultations with stakeholders till January 14.

The BJP will finalise a report on the basis of the consultation and a final discussion with the party chief Amit Shah and working president J P Nadda and would submit the report to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the Budget Session of the Parliament.

“Stakeholders and experts have reached out to the BJP to share their suggestions on the upcoming budget. The BJP has planned 11 consultations with stakeholders and experts till January 14,” said the BJP spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal.

“We will be holding small meetings with experts to discuss various issues in details to gather effective inputs which could be shared with the government,” added Agarwal.

The BJP leaders are expecting suggestions for agriculture, micro, small and medium enterprises and other sectors during the consultations.

Other Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (RSS) affiliates will also be sharing their suggestions with the government.

The RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has begun a campaign to gather inputs from small enterprises affected by Chinese dumping of cheap goods.

