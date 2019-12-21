Home Business

Debt-ridden Air India receives Rs 500-crore guarantee from Centre

Faced with an acute financial crunch, the national carrier had sought Rs 2,400-crore guarantee from the government to raise fresh funds to mainly meet its operational requirements.

Published: 21st December 2019 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Air India, Aviation

Air India (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The debt-ridden Air India received a guarantee worth Rs 500 crore from the government to secure fresh funds for operational requirements.

Faced with an acute financial crunch, the national carrier had sought Rs 2,400-crore guarantee from the government to raise fresh funds to mainly meet its operational requirements.

Early this month, Air India Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani had said in a Facebook post, “Air India needs to survive till it is sold.”

In another development, sources said the government is likely to invite preliminary bids for the stake sale in Air India next month.

Making its intent clear towards disinvestment of the national carrier, the government had recently asserted in Parliament that it will be difficult to run the carrier if it is not privatised.

Neo engine deadline

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation might extend the January 31 deadline for replacing neo engines by the Indian carriers Indigo and Go Air. Following repeated snags, the regulator had in November asked the airlines to get the engines changed.

The aviation regulator has said it would take a call in mid-January after assessing the situation.

The DGCA had set a deadline of January 31 for changing at least one engine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air India
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp