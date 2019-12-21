E-tailers gear up to end 2019 on a high note

By Express News Service

After registering record sales during the festive season, e-commerce majors are back with year-end discounts to end this calendar year on a high note. While Amazon and Flipkart have started their year-end sale season, including a wide range of products, fashion platform Myntra’s four-day ‘End of Reason Sale,’ (EORS) will begin from December 22 to December 25, 2019.

The sale comes days after major fashion brands began their winter sale season for the offline channel much earlier this year. During the four-day period, Myntra would be offering discounts of up to 80 per cent on products listed on its platform. Myntra claims its 11th edition of EORS will be the biggest till date, with over 8.5 lakh styles, from more than 3,000 brands.

Besides footwear, fashion and accessories, the discount is being offered on a huge range of home decor items for gifting and for personal usage, from leading international and domestic brands. Other offers include 10 per cent instant discount of up to Rs 1,000 on HDFC debit and credit cards on a minimum spend of `3,000 and a 50 per cent cashback voucher of up to Rs 600 on their first-ever PayPal transaction.

Myntra’s parent firm and e-commerce major Flipkart, where the end of year sale started on December 21 and will go on till December 23, is also offering massive discounts on a wide range of products. The most lucrative offers can be availed on smartphones, a category that generates maximum revenue for the two-leading players. This time Flipkart tied up with ICICI Bank (credit cards) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 per cent on the purchases.

Some of the best deals under this segment include the availability of premium phones such Samsung Galaxy S9 at a starting price of Rs 27,999 for the 4GB+64GB version and Google’s Pixel 3a XL that currently retails for Rs 34,000 will be sold for Rs 30,000 during the sale. For Apple enthusiasts, the iPhone 11 series will start from Rs 64,900 for the 64GB version of the iPhone 11.

Flipkart’s rival Amazon which is hosting its Fab Phone Fest is equally competitive. It is offering up to 40 per cent off on top phones and has listed no-cost Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) options, exchange discount, free screen replacement and more as offers.

The phone fest began on December 19 and it will go on till December 23, 2019. It has popular phones like the OnePlus 7T, Redmi K20 Pro, and OnePlus 7 Pro listed with discounts.