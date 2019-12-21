Home Business

Google's Sundar Pichai gets whopping USD 242 million stock package in new role

The compensation package is being given in recognition of Pichai's 'expanded role as CEO of Alphabet and Google'.

Published: 21st December 2019 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai will take home $240 million stock package ($90 million of it tied to Alphabet's performance) on top of a $2 million annual salary in 2020.

Alphabet said in a Securities Exchange Commission filing on Friday that Pichai will also start receiving a substantial raise from January 1 to $2 million a year, reports the Mercury News.

The compensation package is being given in recognition of Pichai's "expanded role as CEO of Alphabet and Google".

ALSO READ: Tough times ahead for Sundar Pichai as he takes over as Alphabet's CEO, here's why!

Pichai on Thursday received $90 million in stock awards that will vest by the end of 2022 "depending on Alphabet's shareholder returns compared to the S&P 100", the filing said.

"Pichai also received two other stock grants, of $120 million and $30 million, neither tied to performance but subject to his continued employment," the report said, citing the filing.

Signalling the end of an era, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin decided to relinquish their current positions in the parent company Alphabet earlier this month, making India-born Pichai the CEO of both Google and Alphabet.

Page and Brin will continue their involvement as co-founders, shareholders and members of Alphabet''s Board of Directors.

Pichai joined Google in 2004 and helped lead the development of Google Toolbar and then Google Chrome, which grew to become the world's most popular internet browser.

Sundar became Google's CEO in August 2015. He joined the Board of Directors of Alphabet, Google's parent company, in July 2017.

Under his leadership as CEO, Google has been focused on developing products and services, powered by the latest advances in AI, that offer help in moments big and small.

Pichai, who grew up in Chennai and studied engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, holds a master's degree from Stanford University and an MBA from the Wharton School.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sundar Pichai Google Alphabet Google CEO
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp