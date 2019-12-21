Taxmen go full steam, but target still an uphill task amid economic slump

Jayanta Roy Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s stiff tax collection targets may not only remain unmet but may also result in a brewing storm in the revenue departments as officials attempt to squeeze out taxes in a slowing economy.

Officials responsible for meeting both direct and indirect tax targets, after meeting the top brass of the revenue department led by the secretary, say the pressure to perform is maddening.

“It is worse than the unattainable sales targets set by large corporations for their salesmen,” said a top revenue department official.

Among other moves, indirect tax commissioners have been asked to share information on GST input credits with income-tax collectors, to try figure out whether the credits were reflected in the income-tax returns by individuals and businesses who were getting them.

“We are already doing 360-degree profiling and matching GST payments with taxes paid by companies, individual businesses and partnerships,” said officials.

“New ideas like mapping GST input credits and matching them with IT declarations will mean more work with doubtful results.”

In the first seven months of this fiscal, tax collection has grown by just 1.22 per cent against a target of 18.32 per cent.

The net direct tax collection between April and October 2019 stood at Rs 5.18 lakh crore, approximately 39 per cent of the budget estimate.

The total indirect tax collected, which includes GST, customs, etc, stood at Rs 5.44 lakh crore, about 49 per cent of the budget estimate.

Officials say the slashing of corporate tax to 22 per cent and the difficulty in meeting income-tax targets due to slowdown in the economy, are being reflected in the figures.

“The indirect taxes have been saved somewhat because of customs duty on crude, despite the huge shortfall in GST collections,” officials said.

India’s dependence on imported crude has risen to an all-time high of 84.5 per cent and with it the collection of customs duty.

Income-tax officials say they have been doing what they call are “fishing expeditions” by writing to people whose advance tax payments have come down.

“Very often, this is because they have retired or shut their business or moved onto a new job, where advance taxes need not be paid.”

“Despite all these attempts we are making, we will have a huge gap between tax targets and actual collections,” the official lamented.

Indirect tax commissioners have been told that they have to collect Rs 1.1 lakh crore per month for the next four months.

However, analysts believe this would be impossible, given the economic slowdown that saw GDP dip to a six-year low of 4.5 per cent in the July-September quarter.

Aditi Nayar, principal economist, ICRA, said in a note that gross tax revenues of the government would need to expand by a sharp 31.3 per cent in the second half of FY2019-20 to meet targets — something which ICRA feels would be well nigh impossible given the economic situation.

