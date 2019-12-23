Home Business

Are DAAFs a panacea against volatility?

By Ashok Kumar
By definition, Dynamic Asset Allocation Funds (DAAF) invest and rebalance their holding between debt and equity instruments based on predefined market indicators, quite often the very basic Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio. Historically, these funds have been considered to be a fairly effective option in a volatile market of the kind we have witnessed in recent times.

Two types of funds from this category that we shall place under the spotlight in this column are the DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund and the Franklin India Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund of Funds.

The DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund has an AUM of a little over Rs 1,025 crore and dynamically manages its asset allocation by assessing equity market attractiveness. Its core equity allocation is arrived at on the basis of a two-factor asset allocation model that incorporates fundamental and technical signals. The Fund’s equity allocation ranges from 20-90 per cent based on the composite percentile score suggested by the model, while the balance is allocated to debt and arbitrage. Its diversified portfolio traverses all sectors and the fund usually holds around 60-70 stocks. Till recently, its hedged equity allocation stood at around 35 per cent, whereas its unhedged equity allocation approximated 30 per cent. The Fund’s allocation to debt comprises non-convertible debenture, fixed deposits and TREPS.  Most of the debt instruments it holds are CRISIL AAA and IND AA+ rated.

The Franklin India Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund of Funds has an AUM of approximately Rs 1,050 crore. As its name suggests, it is a Fund-of-Funds (FoF) scheme where the equity component is captively invested in two of its funds, Franklin India Equity Fund (primary fund) or Franklin India Bluechip Fund (secondary fund). The debt component too is captively invested in Franklin India Short-Term Income Plan (primary fund) or Franklin India Low Duration Fund (secondary fund).

This fund has a predefined monthly rebalancing mechanism based on “Price-to-Earnings (PE)” and “Price-to-Book (PB)” level of the Nifty 500 Index. If the proportion in the primary fund reaches 20 per cent, then the incremental allocation will be allocated in the secondary funds. Investment discipline is enforced through monthly rebalancing. As per its latest holdings, allocation to equity stood at 51 per cent and in debt, at 49 per cent.

In terms of performance, the DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund has provided returns of 9 per cent, 7.7 per cent and 7.4 per cent over one-, three- and five-year time frame. The corresponding numbers for the Franklin India Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund of Funds are 6.1 per cent, 8.2 per cent and 7.8 per cent.  

This category of funds, by virtue of their mandate, enjoys speedy fungibility between equity and debt, and since they are parameter-driven, the chances of getting the balancing entirely wrong are lesser, at least theoretically. Investors in mid and end investment life cycle stage entering the market with moderate-to-lower risk appetite and seeking a hedge against volatility could consider such funds, but ideally, only after seeking professional advice.

Ashok Kumar heads LKW-INDIA.

