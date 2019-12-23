Home Business

Ola self-drive car bookings grow 100 per cent

The self-drive services will soon be rolled out in Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi, after Bengaluru.

Published: 23rd December 2019 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Ola self driving services

Ola cabs

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

Ride-hailing major Ola has claimed that its self-drive car-sharing service has witnessed 100 per cent growth in daily bookings, particularly over weekends, in the wake of the scheduled holidays. The average number of kilometres and hours pre-booked by customers has also quadrupled for the upcoming holiday season. Majority of the bookings made are for road trips and short holiday getaways, averaging 800 km per trip, with nearly 40 per cent of the bookings topping 1,000 km, Ola said.

The company had introduced its pilot project in October to tap India’s largely underserved self-drive market. In India, out of 300 million motor vehicles registered, only 10,000 cars operate in the self-drive space.

“India’s mobility industry is undergoing a transformational phase, dictated by the preferences of younger consumers. This holiday season, the platform has witnessed high advance booking requests for Ola Drive and we are expecting a similar pattern with on-demand booking as well. Customers are embracing self-drive car services such as Ola Drive, which provides them easy access to cars that can be customised to suit the users’ preference,” said an Ola spokesperson.

The self-drive services will soon be rolled out in Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi, after Bengaluru. The ride-hailing firm said that it plans to add a fleet of 20,000 cars by 2020, which is roughly 50 per cent the fleet size of the entire industry right now, to scale up the services across major Indian cities. Ola said that its subscriber base in the country has already touched 200 million.

“There is a huge demand for cars that offer an enjoyable driving experience and fitted with state-of-the-art technology. Users of Ola Drive get a standard seven-inch touch screen system with GPS navigation, on-board media, Bluetooth connectivity, 24x7 tracking and a dedicated emergency response system. The most sought-after cars with consumers this holiday season are Suzuki Swift, Toyota Innova Crysta and Hyundai Creta, with the Toyota Innova commanding the highest demand at 70 per cent utilisation,” an Ola statement said.

Expansion on cards
The ride-hailing company, Ola, said that it plans to add a fleet of 20,000 cars by 2020, which is roughly 50 per cent the fleet size of the entire industry right now, to scale up its services across major Indian cities. The company claimed that its subscriber base in the country has already touched 200 million.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ola self-drive services
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp