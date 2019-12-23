Home Business

Tamil Nadu to woo electronics hardware manufactuers

The state will also seek advice of industry experts as what best needs to be done to project it as a perfect manufacturing hub for electronics hardware products.

Published: 23rd December 2019 10:25 AM

By Express News Service

Tamil Nadu government is putting forward best efforts to attract electronics hardware manufacturers to invest in the state. The southern state has the second-largest number of electronics manufacturers in the country, after Uttar Pradesh.

While the government had already announced that it will soon release a policy on electronics hardware manufacturing, which will enable companies to do business with ease in the state, it is now contemplating creation of an Electronics Manufacturing Promotion Fund (EMPF) with Rs 5 crore annual limit.

According to officials from the department of industries, the EMPF will be utilised in showcasing Tamil Nadu as the best investment destination for electronics hardware manufacturers. The state government aims to organise exhibitions and trade shows with the fund to promote electronics manufacturing in the state. The department will also participate in trade shows abroad and put up special pavilions on Tamil Nadu to market the benefits it provide to such industries.

“The government is working on the Electronic Hardware Manufacturing Policy, which will encourage players to pursue production of electronics hardware in the state. We also have plans to interact with major international electronics associations such as Korea Electronics Association, Japan Electronics and Information Technology, China Electronic Chamber of Commerce and Singapore Electronics so that we can hold events with them  promoting the state as an investment destination,” said an official from the department.

The state will also seek advice of industry experts as what best needs to be done to project it as a perfect manufacturing hub for electronics hardware products. According to sources, the state will soon hold discussions with associations like Electronics Industries Association of India, India Electronics and Semi-Conductors Association, India Cellular and Electronics Association, among others.

