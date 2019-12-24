Home Business

12.44 lakh new jobs created in October: ESIC payroll data

The report showed that gross new enrolments with ESIC during the September 2017-March 2018 period were 83.35 lakh.

Published: 24th December 2019 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Jobs, Job, recruitment, appointment

Image for representation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Around 12.44 lakh jobs were created in October as compared with 12.23 lakh in the previous month, according to payroll data of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

Gross enrolments of new subscribers with ESIC were 1.49 crore during the entire financial year 2018-19, the National Statistical Office (NSO) said in a report.

It also showed that during the September 2017-October 2019 period, around 3.22 crore new subscribers joined the ESIC scheme.

The NSO report is based on the payroll data of new subscribers of various social security schemes run by ESIC, retirement fund body EPFO and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

It has been releasing the payroll data or new subscribers data of these three bodies since April 2018, covering a period starting from September 2017.

The report showed that gross new enrolments with ESIC during the September 2017-March 2018 period were 83.35 lakh. A net of 7.39 lakh new enrolments with the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) were recorded in October, compared with 9.48 lakh in September this year.

In 2018-19, 61.12 lakh new subscribers on a net basis joined the social security schemes run by EPFO. Similarly, the net new enrolments were 15.52 lakh during September 2017-March 2018.

The latest data showed that during September 2017-October 2019, around 2.93 crore new subscribers joined the Employees' Provident Fund scheme.

The report said that since the number of subscribers are from various sources, there are elements of overlap and the estimates are not additive.

The NSO said the report gives different perspectives on the levels of employment in the formal sector and does not measure employment at a holistic level.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Payroll data ESIC Jobs Recruitment
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp