Home Business

Bharti Infratel, Indus Towers extend deadline for merger to February 24

In October this year, Bharti Infratel had extended the deadline for merger by two months to December 24 as regulatory uncertainty loomed over the deal.

Published: 24th December 2019 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Bharti Infratel

Bharti Infratel (Photo| Facebook/ Bharti Infratel Limited)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bharti Infratel on Tuesday said it has extended the deadline for a merger with mobile tower company Indus Towers by two more months to February 24, as it has not received the necessary government approvals so far.

"The Board of Directors has further extended the long stop date till February 24, 2020, subject to agreement on closing adjustments and other conditions precedent for closing, with each party retaining the right to terminate and withdraw the scheme," Bharti Infratel said in a BSE filing.

It also cautioned that "there can be no assurance that the merger can be completed within the extended time-frame" and added that the completion of the merger is contingent upon receipt of requisite regulatory approvals and fulfilment of other conditions precedent.

"Further to our letter dated October 24, 2019, we wish to inform you that the requisite government approvals have not been received till date, and consequently, conditions precedent could not be completed within the extended timeline i.e. December 24, 2019," the company pointed out.

In October this year, Bharti Infratel had extended the deadline for the merger by two months to December 24 as regulatory uncertainty loomed over the deal.

As on September 30, 2019, Bharti Infratel and Vodafone India hold 42 per cent stake each in Indus.

Vodafone Idea holds 11.15 per cent stake in the mobile tower firm. The merger of Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel announced in April last year aimed at creating the largest mobile tower operator in the world outside China with over 163,000 towers across 22 telecom service areas.

As per the plans, the combined company, which would fully own the respective businesses of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers, would change its name to Indus Towers Ltd and will continue to be listed on Indian Stock Exchanges.

The company had also said the move would provide exit opportunity to shareholder operators of Indus.

The timely completion of the tower deal was critical for the companies, particularly since it would allow Bharti and Vodafone Idea in offloading stake and raising funds.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea had reported a whopping combined loss of nearly Rs 74,000 crore in the September quarter after being hit by statutory liabilities arising from a Supreme Court ruling.

These dues arose after the Supreme Court in October this year upheld the government's position on including revenue from non-telecommunication businesses in calculating the annual adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of telecom companies, a share of which is paid as licence and spectrum fees to the exchequer.

Airtel posted a staggering Rs 23,045 crore net loss for the second quarter ended September 30, due to provisioning of Rs 28,450 crore in the aftermath of the SC ruling on statutory dues.

Vodafone Idea recorded losses of Rs 50,921 crore, marking the highest-ever quarterly loss by any corporate in India.

According to government data, statutory liabilities in the case of Bharti Airtel adds up to nearly Rs 35,586 crore, of which Rs 21,682 crore is licence fee and another Rs 13,904.

01 crore is the SUC (spectrum usage charges) dues (excluding the dues of Telenor and Tata Teleservices).

In the case of Vodafone Idea, this number stands at a cumulative Rs 53,038 crore, including Rs 24,729 crore of SUC dues and Rs 28,309 crore in licence fee.

The Supreme Court had allowed three months to the affected telcos to cough up the amounts due to the government, and the telecom department subsequently shot off notices to players to pay their revenue share dues within the timelines stipulated by the apex court.

Both Airtel and Vodafone Idea have petitioned the government for relief in waiver of interest and penalty, which will halve the dues, and also filed a review petition in the Supreme Court.

Vodafone Idea chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla has already warned that the mobile service provider will shut down if the government does not provide relief on the liability it faces in past statutory dues following the Supreme Court order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bharti Infratel Indus Towers Merger
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp