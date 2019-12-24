Reliance Jio launches New Year offer for limited period, check out the details here!

Home Business

Although Jio has announced that the Rs 2020 recharge plan is a limited period offer, it has not announced the end date yet.

Telecom major Reliance Jio has launched a new '2020 Happy New Year offer' for its customers. This limited period offer is of two kinds. One is for Jio phone customers and the other is a recharge offer for other smartphone users. 

Jio recharge offer: 

This recharge offer allows you to recharge your Jio mobile connection for Rs 2,020. This plan will be valid for one year. 

Data 1.5 GB per day
Jio to Jio calls  Unlimited calls
Jio to Non-Jio calls First 12,000 minutes free of cost, after which you will be charged 6 paise/minute
Text Message 100 free SMS per day
Complimentary Subscription to Jio Apps

Although Jio has announced that this Rs 2020 recharge plan is a limited period offer, it has not announced the end date yet.

Mukesh Ambani's company also offers another recharge plan for Rs 1299. This plan is valid for 365 days and comes with unlimited  Jio to Jio calls and 12,000 minutes of free talk time to non-Jio numbers. However, the data is limited to just 24 GB per year.

Jio phone offer:

Jio has also introduced another offer for its JioPhone customers. Under this plan, you can buy both a new handset and an annual recharge plan for Rs 2020.  This offer is valid for one year. 

Jio handset + annual recharge plan Rs 2020
Data  0.5 GB per day
Jio to Jio calls Unlimited calls
Jio to Non-Jio First 6000 minutes free after which you will be charged 6 paise/minute.
SMS 3600 per year
Complimentary Subscription to Jio Apps
