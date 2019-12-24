Home Business

SIAM, SMEV welcome electric vehicle policy of Delhi government

With the introduction of this policy, SMEV is certain that Delhi will lead by example and more states will also emulate such measures to give a boost to the EV industry.

Published: 24th December 2019 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Electric Vehicle charging stations

An electric vehicle replenishing charge at stations set up by Tata Power. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Auto industry body SIAM on Tuesday said the electric vehicle policy announced by the Delhi government would help encourage consumers to adopt electric vehicles.

Some of the welcome announcements in the policy include measures which would make electric vehicles affordable and acceptable, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Director General Rajesh Menon said in a statement.

These include purchase incentives, interest subvention, scrappage incentive, waiver on road tax, waiver on registration and parking fees and measures to push charging infrastructure, he added.

Similarly, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) also lauded the policy unveiled by the Delhi government.

"We are delighted to see the Delhi government take the lead in making EVs more appealing to customers. I am thankful that the government considered most of our recommendations including the conversion of commercial ICE vehicles into electric, E-bike taxi and more such alternatives as they are the key drivers in taking the e-mobility momentum forward," SMEV Director General and Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said.

These additional incentives apart from the subsidy offered by the central government would definitely encourage more people to switch to clean mobility, he added.

With the introduction of this policy, SMEV is certain that Delhi will lead by example and more states will also emulate such measures to give a boost to the EV industry.

"If a similar policy is adopted at the national level, we are confident that the electric mobility revolution at a mass scale will kickstart in the country," Gill noted.

On Monday, the Delhi Cabinet gave approval to an electric vehicle policy. Under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2019, the city government is providing a subsidy of Rs 5,000 per kWh of battery capacity on the purchase of two-wheelers.

Incentive of up to Rs 5,000 will be offered for scrapping a non-electric two-wheeler vehicle and switching to an electric vehicle.

The purchase subsidy of four-wheelers is Rs 10,000 per kWh of battery capacity for the first 1,000 cars subject to a cap of Rs 1,50,000 per vehicle.

The Delhi government also aims to transition 50 per cent of the newly-purchased buses into electric buses by 2024 and 100 per cent by 2030. There will be no road tax on registration fees on electric vehicles.

All two-wheelers engaged in last-mile deliveries, such as food delivery vehicles, courier services, and e-commerce logistics, will be expected to transition 50 per cent of their fleet to electric by March 2023, and 100 per cent of their fleet to electric by March 2025, stipulates the policy.

The purchase subsidy on electric autos, e-rickshaws, and e-carriers is up to Rs 30,000 and loans on a subsidy of 5 per cent will be provided to them, he said.

The electric vehicle policy will be implemented through a board to be constituted by the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SIAM SMEV electric vehicles Automobile Manufacturers
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp