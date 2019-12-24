Suzuki to kick-off BS-6 innings with Access 125

Arshad Khan By

Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL) on Monday announced its transition from BS-4 to BS-6 products from January 2020 with the launch of its best-selling scooter: Access 125. The company, however, hasn’t revealed price of the BSVI version of its popular scooter. This is the first product to be rolled out by the automaker to meet the upcoming emission norms even as rivals Hero MotorCorp and Honda already have BS-6 complaint vehicles.

Koichiro Hirao, managing director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “We are thrilled to announce our first BS-6 product way ahead of the regulation enforcement deadline of April 1, 2020. For more than a decade now, Suzuki Access 125 has been among the segment’s top-selling scooter known for its performance and popular tagline as ‘Kam Peeta Hai’, and has enjoyed immense love from customers across the country.”

“We are confident that the All-New BS-6 compliant Access 125 will be adored even more by Indian consumers. It comes loaded with new features which will further enhance the over-all riding experience.”

The country’s two-wheeler makers have begun implementing their BS-6 transition strategies at the production and inventory levels. India will transition to Bharat Stage VI (BS-6) emission norms regime on April 1 and manufacturers now face the challenge of making the transition smooth, particularly financially as the sector continues to reel under a devastating slowdown.

Suzuki Motorcycle, meanwhile, has managed to swim against the tide and has registered growth month-on-month amid a challenging time.In November, when two-wheeler sales registered a decline of 14 per cent year-on-year, SMIPL’s monthly sales stood at 69,755 units, up 23.39 per cent compared with 56,531 units sold in same month of 2018. The number includes both domestic and export figures.

Feature-wise, Suzuki has added Eco Assist illumination, Fuel Injection engine, external fuel filling lid and LED headlamp in the new bike. Powered by Suzuki Eco Performance Technology, the updated BS-6 engine will deliver 8.7ps@6750rp, 10Nm@5500rpm offering top-class performance at low fuel consumption. The new Access 125 will also have a long seat, enlarged floorboard larger under-seat storage and easy start system, according to the company.