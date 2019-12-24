Home Business

Suzuki to kick-off BS-6 innings with Access 125

The company, however, hasn’t revealed the price of the first product from its stable that will meet the upcoming emission norms

Published: 24th December 2019 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Access 125

Access 125

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL) on Monday announced its transition from BS-4 to BS-6 products from January 2020 with the launch of its best-selling scooter: Access 125.  The company, however, hasn’t revealed price of the BSVI version of its popular scooter. This is the first product to be rolled out by the automaker to meet the upcoming emission norms even as rivals Hero MotorCorp and Honda already have BS-6 complaint vehicles.

Koichiro Hirao, managing director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “We are thrilled to announce our first BS-6 product way ahead of the regulation enforcement deadline of  April 1, 2020. For more than a decade now, Suzuki Access 125 has been among the segment’s top-selling scooter known for its performance and popular tagline as ‘Kam Peeta Hai’, and has enjoyed immense love from customers across the country.”

“We are confident that the All-New BS-6 compliant Access 125 will be adored even more by Indian consumers. It comes loaded with new features which will further enhance the over-all riding experience.”
The country’s two-wheeler makers have begun implementing their BS-6 transition strategies at the production and inventory levels. India will transition to Bharat Stage VI (BS-6) emission norms regime on April 1 and manufacturers now face the challenge of making the transition smooth, particularly financially as the sector continues to reel under a devastating slowdown.

Suzuki Motorcycle, meanwhile, has managed to swim against the tide and has registered growth month-on-month amid a challenging time.In November, when two-wheeler sales registered a decline of 14 per cent year-on-year, SMIPL’s monthly sales stood at 69,755 units, up 23.39 per cent compared with 56,531 units sold in same month of 2018. The number includes both domestic and export figures.

Feature-wise, Suzuki has added Eco Assist illumination, Fuel Injection engine, external fuel filling lid and LED headlamp in the new bike. Powered by Suzuki Eco Performance Technology, the updated BS-6 engine will deliver 8.7ps@6750rp, 10Nm@5500rpm offering top-class performance at low fuel consumption. The new Access 125 will also have a long seat, enlarged floorboard larger under-seat storage and easy start system, according to the company. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Access 125 Suzuki Motorcycle
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp