Home Business

Base price of current 5G spectrum is exorbitant, says COAI

According to Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash, the `5.22 lakh crore spectrum auction for the sale of 8,300 MHz of airwaves across 22 circles is likely to take place in March-April next year.

Published: 25th December 2019 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Highlighting some of the major events of 2019 in the telecom sector, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) said that the base price for 5G airwaves at Rs 492 crore per MHz suggested by the DoT is “exorbitant”.

“Telecom operators in October this year urged the government to look into spectrum pricing as they are currently exorbitant,” COAI said in its note and asked for an “early” referral from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in order to include the coveted 26 Ghz band in the upcoming 5G auctions.

Last week, despite repeated protests from industry players, the Digital Communications Commission (DCC) approved the spectrum prices recommended by the TRAI.

According to Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash, the `5.22 lakh crore spectrum auction for the sale of 8,300 MHz of airwaves across 22 circles is likely to take place in March-April next year.

The decision has been met with bleak reactions from the industry, with the COAI stating that telcos will find it “very difficult” to participate in the auctions due to the high base prices — 4 to 6 times costlier than global standards.

To note, the sector is already reeling under huge a debt and recently faced a major blow when the Supreme Court asked it to pay `1.47 lakh crore to the DoT. COAI further said that it believes that the Supreme Court ruling on revenue definition (AGR), will deal a “disastrous blow” to the industry, given its precarious financial condition.

“Given the broad implication of the SC ruling, which has now ensnared companies outside the telecom space, we hope the government will devise a suitable way out of the corundum,” it said.

The operator association also expects some relief for the sector in the upcoming budget.

“While the consolidations, cascading taxation, hyper competitions and the resultant low tariffs shook the sector to the core, no actual relief was announced in the Union Budget 2019-20. We expect this situation to improve going forward.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp