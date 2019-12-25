Date for filing ITRs extended to January 31 in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a big relief to the common people in Kashmir Valley, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for filing of income-tax returns in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, to January 31, 2020.



Against the backdrop of reports of disturbances in internet facility in certain areas of Jammu and Kashmir, "the CBDT, in the exercise of powers conferred under section 119 of the Act dated July 23, July 27 and October 31, hereby further extends the due date for filing of income tax returns/tax audit reports to January 31, 2020, in respect of all categories of income-tax assesses".

CBDT extends the due date for filing of ITRs/Tax Audit Reports to 31st January, 2020 for all categories of assessees in UTs of J&K and Ladakh, who were required to file ITRs/TARs within the due date specified u/s 139(1) of IT Act,1961. Order u/s 119 issued on 24.12.2019. pic.twitter.com/DKHmkmVISQ — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) 24 December 2019

The notification was issued under section 119 of the Income Tax Act. The region, especially Kashmir, yet to witness seamless internet connectivity after the Centre's decision to revoke the provisions of Article 370 on August, which gave a special status to the erstwhile state.



The order also emphasized that income tax returns or tax audit reports filed by the income tax assesses after November 31, 2019, till date of issuance of this order shall be deemed to have been filed within the due date, "specified under section 139 (1) of the Act read with CBDT's order section 119 of the Act July 23, July 27 and October 31".