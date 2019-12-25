Home Business

ITC unveils four handcrafted Fabelle chocolates

With a dark chocolate base, the conical-shaped edible Christmas tree is enrobed with matcha tea glaze and is filled with sour cherry jelly, stolen-spiced ganache and hazelnut praline crunch interior.

Published: 25th December 2019 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Fabelle  Exquisite Chocolates.

By Express News Service

Fabelle  Exquisite Chocolates, the homegrown luxury chocolate brand of ITC Ltd, has geared up to add sparkle to the year-end festivities with its new range of premium chocolate, which comes in four unique formats.

The take-away collection, Fabelle Signature Stollen, includes Fabelle’s rendition of traditional Christmas delights — spiced stollen bread with a crunchy milk chocolate exterior, filled with rum-soaked golden raisins, candied citrus peel, and dark chocolate marzipan.

They are priced at Rs 1,200. Also on offer is Fabelle Signature Christmas Cake where the holiday classic is encased in dark chocolate cover encrusted with fruit and nuts belle. This traditional plum cake is priced at Rs 850. Adding a visual delight to the celebratory occasion is Fabelle’s dine-in offerings — an edible Christmas tree and Christmas gift.

With a dark chocolate base, the conical-shaped edible Christmas tree is enrobed with matcha tea glaze and is filled with sour cherry jelly, stolen-spiced ganache and hazelnut praline crunch interior. Likewise, the edible Christmas gift is made with orange caramel, star anise ganache and gingerbread sablé. The delectable gift is encased in Madagascar cocoa mousse, layered with hazelnut financier and finished with a hint of coffee. Both are priced at Rs 850 each.

The take-away and dinein collections will be available till December 31 at The Chocolate Boutique, ITC Maurya, Diplomatic Enclave. The FMCG major is aiming to considerably outpace the chocolate category growth of more than 10 per cent in the next two-three years.

“The chocolates category has been growing faster than 10 per cent in recent years and we expect to grow significantly faster than the category over the next few years,” said Anuj Rustagi, chief operating officer of chocolates, coffee and new categories at the food division of ITC. The company also retails luxury chocolate bars at premium modern trade outlets in the six metros.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fabelle chocolates ITC Fabelle  Exquisite Chocolates
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp