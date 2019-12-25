ITC unveils four handcrafted Fabelle chocolates

By Express News Service

Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates, the homegrown luxury chocolate brand of ITC Ltd, has geared up to add sparkle to the year-end festivities with its new range of premium chocolate, which comes in four unique formats.

The take-away collection, Fabelle Signature Stollen, includes Fabelle’s rendition of traditional Christmas delights — spiced stollen bread with a crunchy milk chocolate exterior, filled with rum-soaked golden raisins, candied citrus peel, and dark chocolate marzipan.

They are priced at Rs 1,200. Also on offer is Fabelle Signature Christmas Cake where the holiday classic is encased in dark chocolate cover encrusted with fruit and nuts belle. This traditional plum cake is priced at Rs 850. Adding a visual delight to the celebratory occasion is Fabelle’s dine-in offerings — an edible Christmas tree and Christmas gift.

With a dark chocolate base, the conical-shaped edible Christmas tree is enrobed with matcha tea glaze and is filled with sour cherry jelly, stolen-spiced ganache and hazelnut praline crunch interior. Likewise, the edible Christmas gift is made with orange caramel, star anise ganache and gingerbread sablé. The delectable gift is encased in Madagascar cocoa mousse, layered with hazelnut financier and finished with a hint of coffee. Both are priced at Rs 850 each.

The take-away and dinein collections will be available till December 31 at The Chocolate Boutique, ITC Maurya, Diplomatic Enclave. The FMCG major is aiming to considerably outpace the chocolate category growth of more than 10 per cent in the next two-three years.

“The chocolates category has been growing faster than 10 per cent in recent years and we expect to grow significantly faster than the category over the next few years,” said Anuj Rustagi, chief operating officer of chocolates, coffee and new categories at the food division of ITC. The company also retails luxury chocolate bars at premium modern trade outlets in the six metros.