Realme to launch its first 5G smartphone on January 7

Even though the year 2019 saw multiple launches of 5G smartphones, several studies have suggested that it will be only in 2020 when this niche segment would become a trendsetter. This is because many markets are upgrading their network ecosystem to support the next generation of wireless communication.

To lead this race, Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Tuesday announced that it will launch the X50 5G on January 7 next year, which would be the company’s first 5G smartphone.

The phone maker is expected to launch the device in the Indian market in 2020. Realme has been teasing the new X50 for quite some time. Now, it was revealed that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC and would feature a quad-rear camera set-up.

Moreover, it will have a dual-channel Wi-Fi VOOC charging feature that is four times faster, with the capability to charge the battery from 0 to 70 per cent in just 30 minutes. Camera-wise, the new phone is expected to pack a 64-megapixel main rear camera and a dual selfie camera set-up.

The set-up might be accompanied by an 8-megapixel and two 2-megapixel sensors on the rear. Reports suggest that there would also be 32-megapixel selfie camera, accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary lens.

The handset of the new Realme smartphone is also expected to incorporate a “five-dimensional ice-cooled” heat dissipation system that will help in cooling 100 per cent of heating sources inside the phone. According to some reports, the phone is expected to feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display.

As for the India market, Realme has confirmed that it would soon launch its 108-megapixel phone. Realme India also confirmed launching a fitness band in the first half of 2020. “You will see many more products coming soon... Talking about the fitness band, I will definitely say it is in the works, and you might see one in the first half of 2020,” Realme chief executive officer Madhav Sheth said in the latest episode of his monthly show Ask Madhav.

Realme’s super camera phone will challenge Xiaomi’s Mi Note 10, which was launched in the global market last month and is expected to arrive in India soon.