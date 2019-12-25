Home Business

Realme to launch its first 5G smartphone on January 7

Even  though the year 2019 saw multiple launches of 5G smartphones, several studies have suggested that it will be only in 2020 when this niche segment would become a trendsetter.

Published: 25th December 2019 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

realme

Realme phones. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Even though the year 2019 saw multiple launches of 5G smartphones, several studies have suggested that it will be only in 2020 when this niche segment would become a trendsetter. This is because many markets are upgrading their network ecosystem to support the next generation of wireless communication.

To lead this race, Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Tuesday announced that it will launch the X50 5G on January 7 next year, which would be the company’s first 5G smartphone.

The phone maker is expected to launch the device in the Indian market in 2020. Realme has been teasing the new X50 for quite some time. Now, it was revealed that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC and would feature a quad-rear camera set-up.

Moreover, it will have a dual-channel Wi-Fi VOOC charging feature that is four times faster, with the capability to charge the battery from 0 to 70 per cent in just 30 minutes. Camera-wise, the new phone is expected to pack a 64-megapixel main rear camera and a dual selfie camera set-up.

The set-up might be accompanied by an 8-megapixel and two 2-megapixel sensors on the rear. Reports suggest that there would also be 32-megapixel selfie camera, accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary lens.

The handset of the new Realme smartphone is also expected to incorporate a “five-dimensional ice-cooled” heat dissipation system that will help in cooling 100 per cent of heating sources inside the phone. According to some reports, the phone is expected to feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display.

As for the India market, Realme has confirmed that it would soon launch its 108-megapixel phone. Realme India also confirmed launching a fitness band in the first half of 2020. “You will see many more products coming soon... Talking about the fitness band, I will definitely say it is in the works, and you might see one in the first half of 2020,” Realme chief executive officer Madhav Sheth said in the latest episode of his monthly show Ask Madhav.

Realme’s super camera phone will challenge Xiaomi’s Mi Note 10, which was launched in the global market last month and is expected to arrive in India soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Realme Smartphone
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp