Biryani the most ordered food online: Swiggy

The number of Indians opting for healthy eating choices is increasing as well, with Swiggy seeing 306 per cent increase in the number of ketogenic orders; it saw 3.15 lakh such orders this year.

Published: 26th December 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 01:16 PM

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

Biryani in all its forms and flavours reigns as the king of foods of India. Swiggy, one of the leading online food delivery platforms in the country, while announcing its fourth yearly report on the food ordering habits across India, said that it receives 95 orders of biryani every minute. In other words, 1.6 biryani orders are placed on the platform every second.

There were 35,056 varieties of biryani available on Swiggy this year, the most popular ones being boneless chicken, chicken dum, mutton, egg, veg and paneer biryanis. The price for biryanis of various sizes and colours ranged between Rs 19 and Rs 1,500 per plate.

Ghar Ka Khana, or homemade food orders, also saw an increase this year with khichdi (rice-daal concotion ) registering 128 per cent increase in orders. Whether it was rajma chawal, curd rice or khichdi, comfort food has also emerged as one of the favourite food choices of Indians, the Swiggy survey observed.

Indians love their sweets as was evident from their food delivery pattern in 2019. A total of 3 lakh cakes were ordered on Swiggy this year and black forest emerged as the favourite one. Gulab jamun was the most ordered dessert in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Swiggy Go, a new service launched in September this year asking for picking and dropping stuff, delivered everything from spectacles, keys, laptops to even papaya leaves and oxygen machines.
The food delivery platform said that it delivers across more than 530 cities in India, especially in the remote and hilly corners of the country such as Madurai, Visakhapatnam, Warangal and Guntur. These cities reported over 1,000 orders per day within the first week of the launch. Swiggy’s current delivery fleet of over 2.3 lakh active delivery partners has over 1,000 women delivery partners, the company said.

Indians crave for ‘Ghar ka Khana’ too

