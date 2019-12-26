Delhi-NCR tops the number of Uber rides in 2019

By Express News Service

Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) recorded the highest number of Uber users, while Bengaluru topped in the number of pool rides on Uber India in 2019, says a report from the cab aggregator, which tracked the country’s riding trends.

Uber’s annual mobility report, How India Moved in 2019: A Year in Review by Uber, tracks ridership trends in more than 50 cities in India including Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The index reveals cities with the highest number of trips and UberPOOL riders, most popular cities in India where international travellers liked to use Uber, popular cities abroad where Indian travellers availed Uber rides, as well as preferred holidays and dates for Uber rides in India.

“Unsurprisingly, the cities with the highest number of Uber trips, namely Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai, were also the cities that hosted the highest number of Uber riders visiting India,” the report said. It also revealed that people were more likely to take cabs in winters. “November and December were the favourite months for Indians to leave their cars behind and use Uber. December 7 saw the maximum Uber rides of the year,” the report stated.

The cab-hailing firm also declared Western India as “officially the sleepless region of 2019 in India” with the highest number of trips between 2 am to 5 am hailed in Mumbai, Surat, Ahmedabad and Pune.

When Indians travelled abroad, they “Ubered” the most in London, San Francisco, Doha, Dhaka and Toronto.

“It is humbling to see that our vision of a multimodal mobility solution is fitting so well in the everyday life of Indian riders, and that they are taking to our many convenient, reliable and affordable offerings. We are committed to continuing our efforts to providing seamless mobility to our riders in 2020 and beyond,” said Prabhjeet Singh, head of cities (India and South Asia), Uber.

