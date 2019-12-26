‘Hotels can’t play songs sans licence’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the city launches itself into year-end festivities, the Bombay high court (HC) has issued injunctions against several popular hotels, pubs, bars, and resorts in the state, restricting them from playing Bollywood music, licences of which are vested with Novex Communications.

Mumbai-based Novex holds the rights for YRF, Zee music, Eros and many other known labels have hit songs like the Ghungroo song, Swag se swagat, kala chashma, Nashe si chad gayi, Tune Mari Entriyaan, Tu Meri, Baby ko base, Aaj Raat ka scene, First class, Laung Gawacha, Mumbai dance, Scene kya hain, Mirza, Heeriye, Lat lag gayee, Party on mond, Makhna, Tum hi ho Bandhu, Shaam Shaandaar, Tareefan, Chamma, Gulabo, Pallo Latke, Mehbooba, Bang Bang etc and a party is not a hit without their songs. Recently, the firm approached the court claiming that it had public performance rights in sound recordings and copyrights of some popular Bollywood dance numbers which these hotels, pubs, and resorts were playing without obtaining a licence from them.

The single bench of Justice SC Gupte, while hearing a bunch of petitions filed by Novex through advocate Rashmin Khandekar, was informed that the firm was engaged in the business of licensing public performance rights in sound recordings. Khandekar submitted that his client was an authorised firm for Zee Music Company, Yash Raj Films, Red Ribbon and Eros International, Tips, Thinkmusic, and Nucleya, and copyrights for music produced by these production houses.