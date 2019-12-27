Home Business

Inflation leaves consumers teary-eyed as pricey onions, food items bite in 2019

Albeit for a brief period during monsoon and afterwards, the retail price of tomato went up to Rs 80 per kg.

Published: 27th December 2019 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

A vendor selling onions at Swaraj Maidan Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday.

A vendor selling onions at Swaraj Maidan Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Onion literally brought tears to the eyes of consumers as retail prices touched Rs 200 per kilogram and tomato too turned pricier in the last quarter of 2019, leaving many scurrying for changes in dietary ways as costly food items pushed retail inflation to a more than three-year high.

Though well below the price jump seen for the humble 'daily consumable bulb' and tomato, potato also become costlier as crop damages and disruptions stoked supply crunch.

ALSO READ: Onion prices shoot up to Rs 165/kg; government says imported onions to arrive by January 20

Albeit for a brief period during monsoon and afterwards, the retail price of tomato went up to Rs 80 per kg.

Though trailing behind in the price race, potato joined its buddies of the 'TOP' priority grouping, selling for as high as Rs 30 a kg in the retail market for sometime in December due to supply disruptions before moderating to the current level of around Rs 20-25 a kg.

Costlier vegetables slowly pushed retail inflation, which had remained well within the Reserve Bank's comfortable level of 4 per cent during most part of 2019, peaked to more than three-year high of 5.54 per cent in November.

ALSO READ: After onions, edible oils to burn a hole in your pocket

Tomato, Onion, Potato (TOP) have been accorded 'TOP' priority by the central government in 2018-19 Union Budget and a Rs 500 crore Operation Greens was okayed in November last year to boost production and processing of these three commodities to check price volatility in these key kitchen staples.

For the most part of 2019, the government was successful in price control but the party seemed to have lost the sheen later in the year, thanks to 'TOP' and other food items.

Government action to rein-in rising onion prices came in very late, which contracted to import bulk supplies of onion from markets such as Egypt, Turkey and Afghanistan.

Even as supplies have been hitting the Indian shores on a daily basis, onion continues to rule at over Rs 130 a kg in various retail domestic markets, potato at Rs 20-30 a kg, while tomato has come down to around Rs 30-40 per kg.

ALSO READ: Not just onions, now tomatoes too will pinch your pocket

Add to this, garlic prices have now started to spike, touching as high as Rs 30-40 for a mere 100 gram.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which mainly gauges the retail inflation to arrive on its bi-monthly monetary policies, has set a medium-term target for Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation of 4 per cent within a band of +/- 2 per cent while supporting growth.

In its monetary policy review in December, it raised the retail inflation projection to 5.1-4.7 per cent for the second half of 2019-20 mainly on costlier onion, fruits, pulses, milk and cereals, from 3.5-3.7 per cent projected earlier.

For the first half of next fiscal too, it has raised the projection to 4-3.8 per cent. Retail inflation hovered mainly in the range of 2-3.30 per cent from January to August and started to move up steadily post-monsoon as crop damage due to unseasonal rains hurt the supplies in a big way.

It unexpectedly hit a pause button on cutting the key (repo) interest rate, giving more importance to prevailing inflation pressure and rising food prices over a worrying slowdown in the economy.

The status quo came in after five consecutive cuts in repo rate since February, as the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, unanimously voted to hold the key repo rate at 5.15 per cent and reverse repo rate at 4.90 per cent. "Going forward, the inflation outlook is likely to be influenced by several factors.

First, the upsurge in prices of vegetables is likely to continue in immediate months; however, a pick-up in arrivals from the late kharif season along with measures taken by the government to augment supply through imports should help soften vegetables prices by early February 2020," RBI said on December 5.

ICRA Economist Aditi Nayar expects moderation in vegetable prices to a large extent by early 2020.

"Healthy groundwater and reservoir levels bode well for rabi output and yields of various cereals.

However, the year-on-year decline in the area sown under rabi pulses and oilseeds poses a concern, given the high inflation being recorded by some of these items," Nayar said.

ICRA expects the CPI inflation to spike further to 5.8-6 per cent in December 2019. On the wholesale front, the 2019 inflation story was on a different trajectory with prices moving downwards from a high of 3.58 per cent in January to the lowest 0.16 per cent in October mainly on account of cheaper fuel and power.

The up-tick of WPI inflation to 0.58 per cent in November was attributable to costlier vegetables, mainly onion as well as pulses.

As per the government data, prices of onion in the wholesale market went up by 172 per cent in November from a year ago.

On the WPI-CPI divergence, brokerage firm Anand Rathi said at 5.5 per cent in November, retail inflation was at a multi-year high while, in the same month, WPI inflation at 0.6 per cent was modest.

"High food inflation contrasted with deflation in fuel and manufactured product inflation is creating this situation as the retail price index assigns much higher weights to food than does the WPI.

Besides, the inclusion of services in retail but not in the wholesale index continued, as, despite being on a falling clip, services inflation was relatively elevated," as per Anand Rathi.

CARE Ratings expects inflation to range in 4-4.5 per cent for the rest of the year (2019-20), adding the "base effect will not be favourable in the coming months".

While the surge in vegetable prices will eventually reverse, the elevated inflation for pulses needs to be watched with caution, unless rabi sowing picks up pace, according to Nayar.

"The RBI rate pause is likely to continue. The RBI targets retail inflation, which has jumped 240 basis points (bps) in the last four months and is now close to the upper end of the RBI's target zone. Consequently, despite low core and WPI inflation, as also deflation in fuel and manufactured product prices, the RBI is unlikely to cut the policy rate soon. Low growth, however, rules out any rate hike," Anand Rathi brokerage said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
onion Onion prices tomato price garlic Price 2019yearender
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp