Home Business

Is bank recapitalisation sans reforms helping PSBs?

As recently as August, the government enhanced PSBs’ management accountability to the board and allowing them to recruit chief risk officers from the market

Published: 28th December 2019 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

International Monetary Fund

International Monetary Fund

By Sunitha Natti
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The chorus for the banking sector reforms is gaining ground, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its latest report, stressing the need for deep operational governance reforms.
Though there have been several government initiatives to strengthen public sector banks’ (PSBs) functioning since FY17, implementation remains a challenge, and the multi-lateral agency wants it to be stepped up.

Stating the recent merger proposal of PSBs needs to be accompanied by ‘deep operational restructuring and far-reaching governance reforms’ to improve efficiency, risk management, and credit allocation as well as safeguards to maintain the soundness of the merged institutions, the IMF said the merger process itself could divert the focus away from the banks’ crore businesses and could affect their lending capacity in the immediate future.

“Unless supported by these measures, the merger would not address the underlying need for better risk management and greater efficiency and could result in larger and potentially weaker banks,” it noted. The banking reforms roadmap announced in January 2018 lists six reform themes including strengthening PSBs, including credit supply, and deepening financial inclusion and digitization. In line with the 2017 Financial Stability Assessment Programme recommendations, IMF suggests the government pursue reforms that can improve risk management and efficient credit allocation. “This would involve continuing to strengthen the quality and independence of banks’ boards, removing RBI officials from PSB boards and more aggressively pursuing PSB privatization and/or letting PSBs operate independently with accountability to the government,” it explained.

Furthermore, legal changes should be made to formally enable the RBI to ensure effective governance of PSBs and subject PSBs fully to banking and corporate laws that apply to private banks. Meanwhile, the IMF’s cross-country analysis of banks and EM peers suggests there’s scope to improve the efficiency of Indian banks, especially PSBs. The government, in its responses to the IMF, however, reasoned that it's PSB reform plan includes responsible banking, financial inclusion, while a more arms-length process of PSB management selection is being undertaken by the Banks Board Bureau to strengthen governance, functioning and quality of PSB boards.

As recently as August, the government enhanced PSBs’ management accountability to the board and allowing them to recruit chief risk officers from the market. Besides, the terms of directors on the board’s management committee will be extended to strengthen their contribution, loan sanction thresholds for the approval management committee of the board were raised to enable focused attention to higher-value loan proposals and a mandate was given to boards for training directors and evaluate their performances annually.

Needs legal changes
Legal changes should be made to formally enable the RBI to ensure effective governance of PSBs and subject them to follow banking and corporate laws

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Monetary Fund PSBs
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp