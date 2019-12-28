Now you can sell, purchase solid waste online in Chennai

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To deal with the problem of solid waste, a Chennai-based research fellow has developed a website and application, Madras Waste Exchange, with support from the Greater Chennai Corporation, through which one can easily buy and sell solid waste. Within a fortnight of its launch, the app has become a hit and over 700 buyers and 200 sellers have registered themselves with the app.

One can even bid for the waste to buy it at the best price. Through the application, the corporation is selling its garbage successfully, said Azhagu Pandian Raja MP, research fellow, India Smart Cities. “Even many apartments, educational institutions, scrap-dealers have registered with the app. The recyclable waste like plastics, thermocol, glass can be sold and purchased through the website,” said Azhagu.

The application as well as website has been equipped with geo-tags so that buyers can easily reach their sellers’ location and lift the consignment, said Azhagu, adding entrepreneurship in waste management is increasing and the app will give much needed boost to such entrepreneurs.

Azhagu explained that the seller can provide details of the materials they want to sell such as its weight, size etc. There is no limit on weight. Sellers can quote prices according to the market rates as there is no monitoring on it by them. People can use the app for free.

“The app will serve many purposes. While it will encourage segregation of dry and wet waste, it will also help in reducing pressure on landfills, and dumping grounds. Along with reducing the burden on the corporation for dumping the garbage, it will encourage many to try their hands in the business,” said Azhagu.

According to officials, many small scale industries collect their raw materials from scraps and for that, they have to visit many scrap-dealers. But with the app, they can trace their raw materials easily. For now, the transactions are taking place in cash, however, the developer soon want to include online payment system in it.