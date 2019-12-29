Home Business

India may surpass Germany to become fourth-largest economy in 2026: Report

It further said that India is also set to reach a GDP of USD 5 trillion by 2026, two years later than the government's target.

Published: 29th December 2019 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Economy

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India is expected to overtake Germany to become fourth-largest economy in 2026 and Japan to become third largest in 2034, according a recent report by the UK-based Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR).

It further said India is also set to reach a gross domestic product (GDP) of USD 5 trillion by 2026, 2 years later than the government's target.

"India has decisively overtaken both France and the UK to become the world's fifth-largest economy in 2019. It is expected to overtake Germany to become fourth largest in 2026 and Japan to become the third largest in 2034," the report, titled 'World Economic League Table 2020', said. According to the CEBR, Japan, Germany and India will battle for third position over the next 15 years.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's target of taking the economy to 5 USD trillion by 2024, it said, "India is also set to reach a GDP of USD 5 trillion by 2026 - 2 years later than the current government target." But, dark clouds gathering all over the economy are leading many to question the maintainability of the target.

ALSO READ| Government may relax fiscal deficit in FY21

Noting that Indian data revisions mean that 2019 was the year when the country's economy finally overtook the UK and France, the report said, "But, slow growth during the year has increased pressure for more radical economic reforms."

"Despite the rapid ascent of countries such as India and Indonesia, it is striking how little an impact this will have on the US and China's dominant roles in the global economy," said Pablo Shah, senior economist at CEBR.

India, which till recently was hailed as the world's fastest-growing major economy, has seen growth rate decline to a six-year low of 4.5 per cent in the September quarter of 2019-20.

This has largely been attributed to the slowdown in investment that has now broadened into consumption, driven by financial stress among rural households and weak job creation. The World Economic League Table is an annual calculation by Cebr jointly published by Cebr and Global Construction Perspectives. The base data for 2019 is taken from the IMF World Economic Outlook.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian economy indian economy target Indian economy World Centre for Economics and Business Research
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp