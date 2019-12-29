Telangana's new industrial policy to be unveiled in new year

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the new industrial policy will be unveiled in the new year, Industries, Commerce and Information Technology Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has said that the State government is focusing on delivering the benefits of welfare schemes at the doorstep of beneficiaries and more priority will be given to development.

Discussing with the officials on the logo and branding for the new industrial policy, the minister said special emphasis should be laid on State’s share towards $5 trillion economy of the nation, planned by the Centre, with particular focus on increasing trade and revenue with Visakhapatnam as centre.

“Hereafter, I will conduct review meeting with the officials once a week and will also hold teleconferences. It is a must for all the officials concerned to attend the meeting along with required information. Going harsh is not my style. However, I will not hesitate to take action against errant officials by taking their mistakes to the notice of the Chief Minister,’’ he said and offered that they can meet him at anytime in case of any difficulties.

Directing officials not to keep files pending without a genuine reason, Mekapati maintained that there should not be any delay in allocation of lands through Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC).

Holding a review meeting with officials of Industry, Commerce, IT and Textiles at Andhra Pradesh Technology Service (APTS) office here on Saturday, the minister said as the Village/Ward Secretariats will start functioning in a full-fledged manner rom January 2020, the Information Technology department should extend technological support.

Underscoring the need of setting up clusters for encouraging village handicrafts, he said that artisans does not aspire anything except recognition and wanted the officials to give publicity to their products and extend support for their business.Principal Secretaries Rajat Bhargava (Industries), Karikal Valaven (Infrastructure) and other officials attended the meeting.