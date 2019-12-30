Home Business

Finance Ministery to take ministries to task over unspent funds

The 91 per cent unspent Nirbhaya Fund, which had a total allocation of Rs 1,672 crore, has already caused a major embarrassment for the ruling government.

Published: 30th December 2019 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

Concerned over the poor utilisation of funds by various ministries, the Union Ministry of Finance is mulling stricter measures to ensure better use of funds. These include closer scrutiny of funds spent by ministries in each of their departments, and making the concerned officials accountable.

“The finance ministry has taken note of the fact that ministries are not using funds allocated to them. Several ministries have not spent even one-third of their funds, which has to change,” a senior finance ministry official told TMS.

The matter was discussed during pre-Budget consultations, and while going through ‘Demands for Grants’, the form in which estimates of expenditure are submitted. Ministries of information and broadcasting, agriculture, women and child development, minority affairs, and labour and development were among those flagged for under-utilisation of funds during these pre-Budget meetings.

For instance, the information and broadcasting ministry were allocated Rs 900 crore in the Budget, out of which the utilisation of funds was far below the targets. Prasar Bharati could only spend Rs 27 crore (5.6 per cent) of the allocated Rs 473 crore till July 2019; the film sector spent Rs 17 crore of the Rs 156 crore budget. These were already pointed out by a parliamentary panel report tabled during the Winter session.

Similarly, of the total Rs 75,000 crore allocated under the PM-KISAN Yojana for the financial year 2019-20, only Rs 27,937.26 crore has been spent until the end of October. Sources said it is highly unlikely that the agriculture ministry would spend the amount by the end of the year.

The 91 per cent unspent Nirbhaya Fund, which had a total allocation of Rs 1,672 crore, has already caused a major embarrassment for the ruling government, in the wake of recent incidents of crime against women in the country.

The Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana was also flagged for continuous under-utilisation of funds, despite being one of the flagship schemes of the government.“It can be seen that for three consecutive years, the ministry could neither fix realistic budget estimate nor could it fully utilise the revised estimate funds,” pointed out a report of the standing committee on labour, which was tabled in the parliament earlier this month.

Even expenditure of the Ministry of Civil Aviation was slow, pegged at only 25 per cent of the total allocation until end of September this year.

“The matter was discussed at length. While the finance ministry has discussed transferring the unspent funds to other key ministries, it has also asked for detailed department-wise spending patterns from the concerned ministries. The officials in charge need to be made accountable,” the finance ministry official added.

Funds under flagship scheme under-utilised

Despite being one of the flagship schemes of the government, the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana was also flagged for continuous under-utilisation of funds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Finance Ministy Nirmala Sitharaman Nirbhaya Funds
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp