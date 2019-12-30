Home Business

HFCs’ exposure to realty sector doubles in 3 years

The FSR added that the numbers are based on an analysis of 310 real estate borrowers and the impairment numbers are based on dues that were past 90 days.

Published: 30th December 2019 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Even though the exposure of public sector banks to the realty sector has reduced, the exposure of Housing Finance Companies (HFC) to the sector has double in the past three years, to 23.81 per cent as June 2019, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said.

“Since September 2018, when the risk aversion induced by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd began, all categories of financial intermediaries have increased their exposures to realtors, the sharpest being that of HFCs,” the RBI said in its latest Financial Stability Report (FSR) released on Friday.
Over the past four years, total financing to real estate companies nearly doubled to Rs 2.01 lakh crore, the FSR shows.

“The aggregate exposure to real estate companies almost doubled to Rs 2.01 lakh crore; the aggregate share of HFCs and private sector banks increased, while public sector banks’ aggregate share came down sharply,” the report said.

The share of private sector banks rose to 30.41 per cent from 23.62 per cent, exposure of PSBs nearly halved to 24.34 per cent as of June 2019.

The housing finance companies have doubled their share in builder loans to 23.81 per cent by June this year, compared with 12.17 per cent in June 2016.

Home financiers have collectively lent around Rs 47,900 crore to builders as of June 2019, up from Rs 12,770 crore in June 2016. But, their exposure in absolute terms did not change much for state-owned lenders.
On the other hand, the system-wide credit losses of banks too jumped from 5.74 per cent in June 2018 to 18.71 per cent in June 2019.

This spike has been led by public sector banks, whose impairment has risen from 15 per cent in June 2018 to 18.71 per cent in June 2019, the FSR added.

The system-wide losses stood at 3.90 per cent in June 2016, and for state-owned banks, it stood at 7.06 per cent. The losses saw a steady rise to 4.38 per cent and 9.67 per cent respectively in June 2017, said the report.

The FSR added that the numbers are based on an analysis of 310 real estate borrowers and the impairment numbers are based on dues that were past 90 days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp