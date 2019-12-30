Home Business

How should businessmen plan for retirement?

Over a long period of time I have interacted with a lot of people – salaried people, doctors, businessmen, professionals.

Published: 30th December 2019 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Old age senior citizen retirement

Image used for representation purpose only

By PV Subramanyam
Express News Service

Over a long period of time, I have interacted with a lot of people – salaried people, doctors, businessmen, professionals. These are my observation regarding business people. I have just enumerated them, not necessarily in order of importance. Here it is for you: Most of them do not have a retirement plan!

It is not that they think they need a retirement plan, but they are hoping to sell their business for a few crores of rupees and use that money to retire! Many of them do not even know that their business is worth NOTHING without them and their accounting and tax shenanigans. God help them.

They do not pay themselves at all!

Forget paying themselves first, businessmen don’t pay themselves enough. Here is a catch— they might be living off the company by charging almost all the expenses to the company. However, once the company has other shareholders, this becomes difficult and embarrassing. But they manage to camouflage their travels and hobbies into business expenses.

Most of them do not know what they are spending.

The camouflaging takes its toll. They tell you that their expenses are Rs 40,000 a month, but their real expenditure could be Rs 2 lakh, most of them being charged off as business expenses. Largely, travel, conveyance, food and telephone bills are easy to charge off as expenses. Not only is this morally wrong, but it also means that these businessmen have no clue about how much they need for their personal life expenses.

Taking too much money from the company.

This is the opposite of the previous point! Some people can just blow all the money from the company and leave the company in dire straits. This again means that they have no money for retirement and honestly, there is nothing to sell.

Many small businesses have no sale value.

That is, without the entrepreneur and his accounting and tax shenanigans. Oops! Even listed companies that claim to be Board-driven! A case in point is a company with a market cap of Rs 200 crore — a lot of due diligence has happened, but there’s no sale happening.

When a friend started his working life in 1999, his boss FORCED him to do an SIP, thanks to the mutual fund house in which he was working. This has created so much wealth for him (he is just 45 years of age) that his portfolio is now 3x his provident fund accumulation and is enough to retire. Entrepreneurs do not normally have such bosses, pals or advisors.

You can surely “Retire Rich” even if you were to just “Invest Rs 40 a day”, which if compounded over, say a 40-year period, could be worth crores. If he or she were to increase this amount by 10 per cent every year, this could be in two-digit crores. Not bad at all EVEN with inflation chipping away at the value of rupee.

PV subramanyam
writes at www.subramoney.com and has authored the best seller ‘Retire Rich - Invest C 40 a day’

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Retirement Businessmen
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp