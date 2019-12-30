Home Business

Sensex, Nifty end on a mixed note amid lack of domestic, global cues

Globally, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong ended higher, while those in Tokyo and Seoul settled in the red.

Published: 30th December 2019 04:51 PM

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed mixed after a see-saw trade on Monday amid lack of domestic as well as global cues.

After swinging over 260 points during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 17.14 points, or 0.04 per cent, lower at 41,558.

The broader NSE Nifty, however, closed 10.05 points, or 0.08 per cent, higher at 12,255.85. ICICI Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 0.99 per cent, followed by SBI, TCS, HUL, Asian Paints and Axis Bank.

On the other hand, Nestle India, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel were among the gainers Analysts attributed this lacklustre trading pattern to absence of any major trigger points in the market.

Stock exchanges in Europe started on a negative note. On the currency front, the rupee was trading flat against the US dollar at 71.34 (intra-day). Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced marginally to USD 66.94 per barrel.

