Tamil Nadu to set up four Electronics Manufacturing Clusters

Official sources said that the Union government will be providing assistance to the EMCs to attract investment in Electronic Systems Design and Manufacturing.

By Express News Service

The Tamil Nadu government is planning to develop four Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMCs) in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Hosur and Kancheepuram, according to sources in the state industries department. The project is likely to come up by 2023.

The EMCs will provide necessary bolster to the upcoming electronic manufacturing industries in the state. According to sources, the EMCs will provide multi-level logistics, infrastructure and necessary testing and training facilities.

The state government will extend support to investors through various ‘ease of doing business’ initiatives to avail Union government and state incentives and approvals and develop complementary external infrastructures such as roads and railways.

The state government will also notify the EMCs as industrial townships and will provide facilities like high-speed internet connectivity, last-mile water supply and road connectivity.

Sources also said that the state, through Electronic Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCO), will promote electronic hardware manufacturing and industries in eight existing ELCO special economic zones (SEZ), which include Shollinganallur in Chennai, Vilankurichi in Coimbatore, Ilanthaiklam and Vadapalanji in Madurai, Navalpattu in Tiruchirapalli, Gangaikondan in Tirunelveli, Jagirammapalayam in Salem and Vishwanathapuram in Hosur.

The clusters will be beneficial for industries pertaining to computers and peripherals, communication devices, electronic manufacturing devices, strategic electronics and components, industrial electronics, automotive electronics.

